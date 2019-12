About this show

A swashbuckling pantomime adventure.

Peter Pan tells the story of the little boy who didn't want to grow up and takes us to the magical place of Neverland. The show will be packed with sensational music, a boat-load of laughter and all the entertainment Hippodrome audiences have come to love from an APL Theatre show! Jump aboard the Jolly Roger and set sail for Neverland this Christmas, but be quick, tickets will sell fast - the croc is ticking!