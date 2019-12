About this show

The show takes you on a musical journey celebrating the greatest hits of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Featuring 4 great singers, perfect harmonies, stylized costumes, a rockin' live band and amazing dancers Jersey Nights delivers all of the Four Seasons hits. Songs include: Sherry, Rag Doll, Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You, Big Girls Don't Cry, Let's Hang On, Walk Like a Man, Dawn, Silence is Golden, Oh What a Night and many more.

The Congress