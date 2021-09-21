About this show

Musical Theatre's leading men and X Factor stars; Jonathan Ansell (G4 frontman) & Jai McDowell join forces for the first time ever to create a dramatic & spine tingling concert. This vocally exhilarating evening showcases all of the smash hit songs from the greatest musicals of all time, brought to you by two of the world's finest voices. A special guest soprano will also join the cast as you immerse yourself into the world of Musical Theatre with classics from Les Miserables, Phantom Of The Opera, Blood Brothers, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, Carousel, West Side Story, The Lion King, Miss Saigon, We Will Rock You & many more...