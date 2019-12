About this show

Headlining hit touring stage show An Evening of Burlesque, Rotherham lass Amber Topaz describes herself as "The Yorkshire Tease" and says she was born to perform. The fun-loving beauty reveals she has slipped into her role as one of the top artistes on London s thriving West End burlesque scene just as easily as she slips out of her many couture costumes in the An Evening of Burlesque.