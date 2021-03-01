About this show

Dance artist Yosuke Kusano will bring his new project Dundee QR-kun to the city's streets with a unique mix of virtual and live performances. Kusano will become a human QR code, inviting passing audiences to scan him (from a safe two metres away) allowing them to meet in the space between virtual and live performance. He will also be hiding QR codes in different locations across the city. Will you be able to find them and collect all of his virtual performances?! You can get creative with Dundee QR-kun too! Send us a short video of your creative response to one of the QR code locations and we'll assign you your very own code. You can send us any creative medium you like - a dance, a poem, a drawing? Anything! Every code will be displayed at the front of the Rep, assembling a wall of Dundee's creativity.