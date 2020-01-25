About this show

A host of favourites including 'Blue Danube Waltz', 'Radetzky March', 'Tritsch Tratsch Polka', 'Wine, Women and Song Waltz' and many more.

An enchanting concert of all your favourite waltzes and polkas. Snow falls gently on the gilded ballrooms of old Vienna and young couples skate on the frozen Danube, romance is in the air. The elegant dancers in their billowing gowns flamboyantly whirl to the music of Johann Strauss and friends. Music that comes from the heart of Vienna, dancing as if in a winter wonderland.