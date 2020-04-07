WhatsOnStage Logo
The Wild West's most famous heroine in a rip-roaring story. This musical is adapted from the celebrated stage-play and film. 'Calam' dresses like a man, totes a gun and drives the Deadwood City stagecoach. Well-meaning but disaster prone, she tries to help the local saloon proprietor out of a jam by promising to fetch a music-hall star from Chicago. An hilarious comedy, it nevertheless has many tender moments and some very famous numbers including 'Secret Love', 'Black Hills of Dakota', Deadwood Stage' and 'Windy City'.

