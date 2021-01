About this show

Relive some of Queen's great hits that have now become anthems for several generations including:One Vision, You're My Best Friend, Under Pressure, Another One Bites the Dust, I Want to Break Free, Bohemian Rhapsody, We are the Champions and of course the band's title song Killer Queen. This is a tribute show performed by genuinely talented musicians with an unquestionable ability and appreciation of Queen's 'king of magic' music.