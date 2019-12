About this show

The timeless fantasy about the power of love. While walking back to their apartment one night, Sam and Molly are mugged, leaving Sam murdered on a dark street. Sam is trapped as a ghost between this world and the next and unable to leave Molly who he learns is in grave danger. With the help of Oda Mae Brown (a phoney psychic) Sam tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of being able to save and protect her.