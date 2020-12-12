About this show

Come and join the adventure in the North Pole with Santa and Jingleberry the Elf. They have the very important task of preparing all the presents for Christmas Day. What could go wrong? Hopefully nothing! You'll also get to meet Santa's friends Rudolph the Rapping Reindeer and Frosty the Singing Snowman!

This exciting, colourful show is perfect for 2-6 year olds. Children will also get the chance to meet Santa and receive their very own Christmas present, in a safe and socially distanced way at the end of the performance. Children will be able to meet santa after the show. You will be able to see and speak to Santa from a safe distance, don't forget your selfie stick if you want a photo with the whole family!