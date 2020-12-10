About this show

Cult hit event Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote comes to Dorking Halls with an interactive screening of the classic Murder, She Wrote episode "A Christmas Secret". Watch as Cabot Cove gets caught up in murder and mayhem over the festive season, in a murder mystery only JB Fletcher (or you!) can solve! Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is a unique and hilarious night featuring games, prizes and audience participation, with special permission from NBC Universal Television. See the show Time Out rated one of 2019's 50 Great Nights Out in London that has played to sell-out audiences across the UK and Australia.