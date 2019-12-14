About this show

The Pantomime story of Aladdin and the magic lamp.

Don't miss another fun-filled pantomime from the same team behind last year's record-breaking Christmas production of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin will be a spectacular festive treat not to be missed. With a star cast, impressive music and heaps of audience participation! Laugh at dotty Widow Twankey, boo and hiss the evil Abanazar and cheer on our hero Aladdin who, with one rub of his magic lamp, meets the most amazing Genie. Come and join in the fun this December at Dorking Halls as Enchanted Entertainment bring one of the world's best loved pantomimes to life. Packed with great songs, amazing dance routines and plenty of laughter, this is a tremendous treat for all the family you won't want to miss!