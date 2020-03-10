About this show

Inspired by the accounts of miners who lived through the strike, Undermined depicts a year where friendships were strengthened and communities came together. Experience the events through the eyes of young miner Dale, as he takes you through his personal story inviting you into the action. This one-man show explores the humour and struggles of the miners' strike through energetic and gripping storytelling. With a classic soundtrack, one chair and a pint of beer, Danny Mellor presents a youthful and contemporary approach to one of Britain's most controversial disputes. Having garnered acclaim from critics and theatre professionals alike, Undermined is a reminder of how much things have and haven't changed.

Second Space