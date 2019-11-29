About this show

It's time to have a ball, as Cast presents the time-honoured most magical family pantomime of all time, Cinderella. Cinderella's fortunes begin to change when the Fairy Godmother works her magic, Cinderella's rags are transformed into a dazzling gown ready to live out her big dreams at the ball. But as the clock strikes midnight the pair must rely on glass slippers and a little fairy dust, if she is to meet the prince again. Packed with comedy, this lavish production features dazzling moments, a pantomime horse, lost shoes, ludicrous fun and a pair of truly Ugly Sisters. All performances are BSL integrated with a performer/signer on stage in every scene.