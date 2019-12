About this show

Double entendres are non-stop as the well-loved staff of Grace Brothers prepare first for a sale of German goods and then depart for a staff holiday at a one-star hotel in Spain. Will the tropical heat, Spanish crumpet, giant woof'n'poofs and randy revolutionaries prove too much for our happy band? Not a bit of it! With the aid of a nun's habit, a bowler hat and Mrs Slocombe's Union Jack knickers they survive their holiday with everything intact except their modesty.