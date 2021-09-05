About this show

Come and join Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor as they recreate the match that gripped a nation, the 1985 World Snooker Final. A record breaking 18.5m TV viewers stayed up to watch the legendary match and this is your chance to see the rematch with snooker royalty as we recreate the final frame from that special night. Snooker legend John Virgo is your host and referee for an evening guaranteed to include his famed, hilarious snooker impressions. A night not to be missed, there will also be a Q&A, providing you with the opportunity to pose the questions you always wanted to ask. .