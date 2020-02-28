About this show

In an emergency ward in a district general hospital, a bewildered trainee nurse from Eritrea and an exhausted Ward Sister tend a dying, racist cancer patient. Drip - Welcome to the NHS - a place where even the gallows humour is at death's door. Drip Drip - As life ebbs, reality spins away, jumping between the 3rd Reich euthanasia programme, a burns clinic in rural Africa, and the 1977 ?Battle of Lewisham' National Front march. Drip Drip Drip

Pipeline Theatre, known for indelible characters and breathtaking production values, take you on a break-neck, darkly comic and taboo-busting journey through an NHS phantasmagoria.