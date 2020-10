About this show

Clinton Baptiste is a character played by Alex Lowe, he is a clairvoyant, medium and psychic best known for his appearances on Peter Kay's award winning Phoenix Nights.

From Bolton via Vegas ....to the stars! Not quite Caesar's Palace but a series of shows in Vegas have lifted his celebrity status up a notch. Let him take you on a journey from his humble roots via the dazzling heights of Sin City ... And on to an amazing finale that will heal the world.