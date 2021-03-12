About this show

A celebration of life after 40, 50 and beyond. It all begins with four women, 'Power Woman', 'Soap Star', 'Rutland Housewife' and 'Earth Mother', at a lingerie sale with nothing in common but a black lace bra - and hot flushes, night sweats, memory loss, chocolate binges, not enough sex, too much sex and day-to-day challenges with aging parents, aging children and aging partners! A joyful parody of 25 re-lyricized classic baby boomer hits, the 90-minute show features chart-toppers including 'I Heard It Thru the Grapevine You No Longer See 39' and the Motown favourite 'My Thighs'.