About this show

A spectacular celebration of one of the most important and loved musical artists of our generation, the original Diva - Diana Ross. Join us for a night with the Queen of Motown who reigned Supreme for a career spanning over 4 decades, with wonderful musical arrangements featuring all the hits including 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough', 'Baby Love', 'Chain Reaction', 'Upside Down', 'I'm Coming out' and many more.