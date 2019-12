About this show

The Polar Bears are back. This time the two intrepid explorers are going up in the world... There aren't many balloons in the Arctic. So when you find one, it's precious. And if it gets lost, you have to go and find it. So now they must step up and explore unknown territory: the sky above their heads. They climb trees, jump on clouds and reach for the stars as they race each other all the way into space (and stop for a sandwich along the way, of course).