About this show

The award-winning show takes you back to the great days of variety entertainment. Top of the bill is the legendary 60s recording group THE DREAMERS with ALAN MOSCA, who has performed in the band for over forty years, since their days as Freddie and the Dreamers. The four-piece band will perform all the hits, such as 'You Were Made For Me', 'I'm Telling You Now', 'I Understand', and lots more golden hits of the 50s & 60s. With a full supporting company, live musicians, and star guests comedian DUGGIE BROWN and singer VICTORIA JONES with her tribute to Cilla Black.