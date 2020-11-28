About this show

Facing extreme temperatures, a constantly shifting landscape and the threat from predatory polar bears, polar scientist turned explorer, Felicity Aston and a team of ten novices from across Europe and the Middle East ski across the frozen Arctic Ocean to the North Pole. An international team of women from across Europe and the Middle East that skied the last degree to the North Pole in April 2018. The expedition faced many physical challenges like temperatures down to minus 38 degrees Celsius and shifting pack ice, but the core purpose of the expedition was to foster greater dialogue and understanding between women from Western and Arabian cultures. In addition, the expedition inspired many women to reach beyond the expectation of others to fulfill their own ultimate life ambitions.