About this show

A Christmas Carol is the most famous book Charles Dickens ever wrote and one of the most daring. As the Ghosts spirit Scrooge from his past to his present to his future, Dickens plunges the reader cinematically from the miser's dank and creaking house in the City to riotous festivities, from cozy hearths to graveyards. And all the time the author's voice, tender, savage, magisterial, is present.