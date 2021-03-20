About this show

The Smiths Ltd was formed in Manchester, UK the hometown of The Smiths. After an extensive search to find the perfect Morrissey, the band played their first gig to an audience of avid Smiths fans. The response was spectacular and the band now plays at venues and festivals all over the UK! This is your chance to experience the thrill of The Smiths great songs played live. If you were lucky enough to see them first time around then prepare to relive that excitement again. Committed to getting the same energy that Morrissey, Johnny Marr, Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce had onstage together, the band are obsessed about getting that live sound just right. With an authenticity and provenance that's hard to beat The Smiths Ltd are the ultimate tribute.

Studio