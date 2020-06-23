About this show

After having spent a lifetime being an inspiration to others, Dan Daw is finally seizing the moment to inspire himself. By taking ownership of the beautiful mess that encompasses all that Dan is, he lets go of who he once was, to make room for who he wants to be. Performer Christopher Owen, (Joe Moran, Scottish Dance Theatre), joins Dan in an intimate evening of play, where Dan takes back the power by being dominated on his own terms. The Dan Daw Show is a peep into the shiny and sweaty push pull of living with shame while bursting with pride. This is a show about care, intimacy and resilience, about letting go and reclaiming yourself.