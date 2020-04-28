About this show

Sit tight for a whirlwind tour through the worlds of music, dance, the early days of alternative comedy, the rough end of 80's London and Teletubbyland. Nikky Smedley has lived through it all - and you get to choose what brutally honest stories she tells, using your phone. Where Wikipedia is shared knowledge; Nikipedia is shared histories. Once you buy a ticket, you're part of the show. These special preview performances give you the chance to be part of the first audiences for a totally innovative theatrical experience. One woman's crusade to connect us through stories extraordinary and everyday. Come and be part of this mix between stand-up, theatre and stories down the pub. For grown-ups only.

In order to take part in the interactive element of this show, audience members will need a smartphone that can connect to WiFi. This show is a work in progress, created locally with Coventry-based digital experience designer Ashley James Brown.

Studio