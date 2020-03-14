About this show

It's time to make some noise! Let our Balkan band guide you and your friends and family through a colourful world, where the music can be felt through your whole body.

Created by Oily Cart, Jamboree is a vibrant piece of gig-theatre made for and with teenagers who have profound and multiple disabilities, that's a sensory theatrical riot like no other. Please note: Jamboree will be a highly sensory/stimulating experience. There is loud amplified sound, strong lighting effects, a mirrored floor and haze.

Helen Martin Studio