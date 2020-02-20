About this show

Humans at Work is a Great Places project that brings to light Coventry's industrial past and looks at how the workplace has changed. Drawing on interviews with the local community in Coventry, specifically factory workers who worked at the General Electric Company in the 50s, 60s and 70s, the project culminates in a theatre production led by writer Stephanie Ridings and award-winning playwright Greg Homann. In this new show, memories and the words of those that were there will be interwoven with real-life accounts of today's Coventry-based workspaces.

Helen Martin Studio