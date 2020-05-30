About this show

Two of the nation's best broadcasters, have unparalleled experience of witnessing the great names of modern music up close. They have been back stage, front stage, at home and on the road with virtually every legend in the business. Fortunately they both have great memories (in both senses of that phrase). Make no mistake - rock and soul music really did have a golden age and here's two storytellers who were there all along the way. It's a really funny story (in both senses of that phrase too). Bob & Dan. They got beans. And they're gonna spill 'em.