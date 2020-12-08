About this show

Santa is determined to deliver the most fantastic Christmas present to Sarah, but he doesn't get it right straight away! With the help of his cheeky Elf, he finally settles on something perfect just in time for Christmas Eve.

From the author of the well-loved children's book Dear Zoo, Rod Campbell, comes Dear Santa and it's LIVE!

This show is an ideal introduction to theatre for those aged 2+ and who believe in Santa. Dear Santa, has been made additionally special by the producers as each child in the audience will receive a gift from Santa.

Sure, to be one Christmas present children and parents alike will never forget.