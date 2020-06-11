About this show

Alfie sits down for an intimate performance in Help! I Think I Might Be Fabulous! An hilarious and heart warming tale that explores how Alfie grew up feeling different from the other children he knew, until he began to think that he might in fact be Fabulous! Exploring themes of pride, shame and masculinity, Alfie questions the norm and in a world where boys are told to wear trousers and girls are told to wear skirts, Alfie challenges what it really means to be a man and tells of how he came to terms with being Fabulous.