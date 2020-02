About this show

Milkshake Monkey is determined to put on a musical, so spectacular, it will keep the theatre open forever! This won't be easy, so he'll need the help of his Milkshake! friends.Join Milkshake Monkey and friends for their biggest and best live show ever! With plenty of laughter, great songs, funky dance routines, bags of audience interaction and bucket loads of fun, it's the family show not to be missed.