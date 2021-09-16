About this show

Jason Donovan came into our lives in the late 80s as Scott Robinson in the hit Australian series, Neighbours. Throughout 1988/89 he had several hits and his album Ten Good Reasons was the best-selling album of 1989. His hits included Too Many Broken Hearts, Especially For You (with Kylie Minogue), Any Dream Will Do, Sealed With A Kiss and many more.

Since then he has rarely been away from stage or screen. Jason’s record breaking run in Joseph in the early 90s preceded The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Priscilla, among others.