About this show

The story of Paolo Levi, a violinist, and how he discovers the truth about his parents and how music came to mean something else for them. On the eve of his 50th birthday, preparing to play Mozart, Paolo tells the story of his parents when they were young, as Jewish prisoners of war, forced to play Mozart violin concertos for the enemy; how they watched fellow Jews being led off to their deaths and knew that they were playing for their lives. The story unfolds to explore the full horror of war, and how one group of musicians survived using the only weapon they had - music.