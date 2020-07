About this show

The traditional story of the Emperor who ended up dressed only in his own vanity.

The Emperor's greatest joy is the monthly Grand Parade at which he wears his latest outfit. But when two swindlers offer him the ability to identify fools by making him clothes which only the wise can see, will he end up losing his crown jewels? All will be revealed in Illyria's cheekiest ever show! (NB: there is no nudity in this production!)

This event takes place at Ingleside Pavilion & Gardens