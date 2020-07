About this show

Miss-trusted. Miss-treated. Miss you. Welcome to a miss-spent youth. Eileen's sister just died while eating a Yorkshire pudding. Ironic as she rarely eats; well, ate. Instructions For A Teenage Armageddon is a call to arms for young women everywhere, and questions why society isn't watching out for our girls as they navigate fading friendships, f**ked up families and forging a trail through adolescence.

This event takes place at Ingleside Pavilion & Gardens