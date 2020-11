About this show

ComedySportz is an All Ages, All Improvised show where two teams battle it out for laughs as players create quick-witted sketches, scenes and songs from whatever suggestions are thrown at them by the audience. It's a show that is fast, feel good and always unpredictably funny. There's a referee on hand to steer the entertainment, call any fouls and help the audience decide the winner. The show can't start without you!