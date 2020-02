About this show

Set during World War II, South Pacific is the sweeping romantic story of two couples, threatened by the realities of war. Its portrayal of Americans stationed in an alien culture in wartime is as relevant today as when it first thrilled audiences. Considered one of the finest musicals ever written, the score includes Some Enchanted Evening, I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair and There is Nothin’ Like a Dame.