About this show

Geppetto the boatmaker tosses aside a piece of wood; it's only good for the fire. To his amazement, a voice answers him back. Geppetto picks up the wood and begins to carve - and a small wooden boy is revealed. A puppet, which he names Pinocchio. And that's when the mayhem begins. Pinocchio can't stop getting into trouble, despite the best efforts of the Blue Fairy and the Cricket to keep him on track. His intentions may be good - he truly wants to go to school like real boys and girls - but the temptation to discover the wonders of the world and make his fortune keep getting in the way. Pinocchio encounters a host of fascinating characters, from Punch and Judy to the wily Fox and Cat and the strange Sea Monster, as he journeys to Wonderland and the world beneath the sea. But he discovers that it isn't easy hiding the truth - especially when your nose gets longer with every lie you tell... Chichester Festival Youth Theatre present a brand new version of this classic tale, written especially for them by CFT's Writer in Residence Anna Ledwich.