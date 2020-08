About this show

Chichester Festival Theatre will present a day of outdoor performances on Monday 31 August. Join us for a live evening concert where Omid Djalili will introduce songs from the musicals with West End stars Gina Beck, Gabrielle Brooks, Rob Houchen, Julian Ovenden and Giles Terera, joined by CFT Artistic Director Daniel Evans. Songs will include a medley from South Pacific alongside hits from West Side Story, Wicked, The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady.

This event takes place at Oaklands Park