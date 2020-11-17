About this show

Laugh away your worries with a comedy night out.

Renowned for his expertly crafted tirades, quick-fire banter with audiences and delightful musical sequences, the award-winning Montana native Rich Hall returns to Chichester. In addition to fronting many successful BBC Four documentaries, he has appeared on QI, Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You. The working-class comedian of her generation, Suzi Ruffell has had five sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival, racking up critical acclaim. A regular on BBC Radio 4, she hosts Radio 2's Explicable Me and her podcast series OUT with Suzi Ruffell, and co-hosts the hit podcast Like Minded Friends with Tom Allen. Acting as MC is Andrew Ryan, one of the most in-demand acts on the UK comedy circuit. A prolific contributor to talkSPORT, Andrew has a dedicated YouTube Channel that covers his golfing exploits. His show Sure, You Know Yourself won Best New Show at the 2018 Leicester Comedy Festival Awards.