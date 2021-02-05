About this show

Spanning a period of 15 years, this moving, brilliantly written piece traces the intricate relationship of two neighbouring couples. Jane and David are successful, happy professionals while Sheila and Colin are angry, insecure and isolated. Benefactors explores the interplay between politics and architecture, those who help and those who are helped, those who create and those who destroy. Michael Frayn's highly acclaimed play was premiered in 1984 at London's Vaudeville Theatre and won the Olivier Award for Best Play that year. It later played on Broadway with an American case including Glenn Close and received a Tony Award.