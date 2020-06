About this show

Based on the old Radio comedy. The Navy Lark sees a cast of three bring to life three classic episodes from 1959 - 1977, originally featuring Leslie Phillips, Dennis Price, Ronnie Barker and Jon Pertwee. Presented in the style of a radio performance in front of a live audience, bringing to life the classic days of radio comedy. When HMS Troutbridge docks at your local theatre, it's going to be ev'rybody down! For an evening of nostalgic belly laughs, bung ho!