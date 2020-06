About this show

John and his band take us on a musical trip through Jimi's short, but astounding career. From The Experience through to Band of Gypsies, come fly with them through the albums, legendary festival performances and greatest hits. Throughout the evening, enjoy exclusive, never seen before stories and anecdotes from Jimi's close friends and fellow musicians....Also, interviews from some of the World's greatest guitarists, as they explain just WHY he was SO important.