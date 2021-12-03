About this show

A popular panto long before it got the Disney treatment.

When a magical sorceress transforms the handsome Count into a frightening Beast, only true love will break the spell. In a tale as old as Panto-Time, Join bookworm Belle and a whole host of colourful characters on a journey to discover that true beauty is more than just skin deep. With plenty of audience participation and huge helpings of laughter combined with spectacular scenery, captivating costumes and enchanting special effects, Beauty and the Beast is the traditional family pantomime that will leave you spellbound!