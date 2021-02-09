About this show

Two successful thriller writers are struggling for inspiration, and their financial resources are rapidly dwindling. Desperately searching for a new idea, they decide to first imagine a victim and then fit the mystery plot around their dead body. "We need a victim the audience would cheerfully hate,".......... but will their best plot in years run and run? A murder mystery with attitude, that sucks you in from the minute it opens and spits you out - bewildered, shocked and yet entirely satisfied at the final curtain.