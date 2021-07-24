About this show

I'm gone, man, solid gone. Not yet Baloo! Mowgli, Baloo and Bagheera are the coolest cats in our ever-changing world. Two loving Dads, nothing to worry about except the bare necessities; yet the jungle is shrinking and there's deadly danger in the trees. Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre's loving adaptation of the film and book, with plenty in there for big and little swingers alike. Take a glance at the fancy ants. Oh Baloo, I want to stay here with you How will he survive? How will he survive? Why, it's easy! All you need are the bare necessities, right, everybody?