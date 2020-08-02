About this show

Guest Compere: Caroline Munro – The Spy Who Loved Me

The popular Q The Music Show is coming back to Cheltenham Town Hall, bringing the fabulous and iconic music of James Bond to you in a stunning concert. This show has been a huge success all around the world with its energetic and exciting performance by some of the UK’s leading musicians. The show will be compered by Caroline Munro who played Naomi in The Spy Who Loved Me.

Featuring all the songs from the 007 movies, you can hear the greats such as Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Skyfall, Thunderball, Live And Let Die, Goldeneye and Licence To Kill amongst others. With top musicians and a compere – who appeared in the films herself, this show has everything you could want for a fabulous night out– and one that you will be talking about for years to come.

Formed in 2004, Q The Music Show has established a worldwide reputation for its authentic covers, orchestral sound and fabulous hair-raising vocalists. In 2017 Q The Music Show was asked to perform at Sir Roger Moore’s official memorial event.

Don’t miss this superb evening …nobody does it better!

‘When our thoughts turned to Sir Roger Moore’s Memorial event at Pinewood Studios, one of our first calls was to Q The Music. They helped make a wonderful day an extraordinary day.’ – Sir Roger Moore’s office 2017