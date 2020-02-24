About this show

In the long-since ‘grand’ ballroom of the local Swan Hotel, a most miscellaneous assemblage conduct the business of the Pendon Folk Festival… led by excitable chairman Ray… Unfortunately, for Ray, his calamitous committee quickly divides, as his wife Helen has a bone to pick… Add a Marxist schoolteacher, a military dog-breeder and an octogenarian secretary, and the table is set for one of comedy master Ayckbourn’s most hilarious plays – a tumultuous comedy by committee, not to be missed.

TEN TIMES TABLE is the inaugural production of The Classic Comedy Theatre Company, produced by Bill Kenwright and the team behind The Agatha Christie, The Classic Thriller, and The Classic Screen to Stage Theatre Companies – which between them have enjoyed over 15 years of theatrical success across the UK.

The star cast is led by TV and stage actor Robert Daws, who is most loved for his role as Dr. Gordon Ormerod in The Royal as well as his time in other hit shows such as Poldark, Outside Edge and Roger Roger. Joining him is Deborah Grant, best known for playing Wendy in Not Going Out and Deborah Bergerac in Bergerac. Emmerdale and Holby City star Gemma Oaten is joined by Robert Duncan of Drop The Dead Donkey fame and theatre veteran Mark Curry, well known for his appearances in Hollyoaks and as Kevin in Last Of The Summer Wine. Craig Gazey, famous for his portrayal of Graeme Proctor in Coronation Street completes the cast, alongside Elizabeth Power known for playing Christine Hewitt in EastEnders.